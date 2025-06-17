Baby of brain-dead pregnant woman kept alive under abortion law has been delivered, family says

(NBC News) – The baby of Adriana Smith, a brain-dead pregnant woman who was being kept alive by ventilators under Georgia’s abortion law, was delivered Friday, her family said.

Her mother, April Newkirk, told NBC affiliate WXIA-TV of Atlanta that the baby, named Chance, was born prematurely via emergency Cesarean section. She said the baby weighed about 1 pound 13 ounces and is in the neonatal intensive care unit.