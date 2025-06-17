Majority of Michigan counties now have more seniors than children

(M Live) – In 1970, thanks to Baby Boomers, Michigan had four times more children than senior citizens. That year, 37% of state residents were children under age 18 while 8.5% of residents were 65 and older, according to the 1970 Census. A half-century later, those Boomers have swelled the senior citizens ranks and the numbers have changed considerably. Compared to 3.25 million children in 1970, Michigan now has 2.1 million – a 35% decline. Meanwhile, the state population has grown from 8.9 million to 10.1 million. (Read More)