Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from New Jersey faith-based pregnancy center

(Associated Press) – The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear from a faith-based pregnancy center in New Jersey challenging a state investigation into whether it misled people into thinking its services included referrals for abortion.

The justices agreed to consider an appeal from First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, which wants to block a 2023 subpoena from Democratic New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin seeking information about the crisis pregnancy center’s donors, advertisements and medical personnel. It has not yet been enforced. (Read More)