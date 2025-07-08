Kids’ health declined over the past 17 years: Study

(Axios) – Children’s physical and mental health declined across multiple measures over the 17 years ending in 2023, according to new research led by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Why it matters: The findings published Monday in JAMA offer some academic evidence to back up Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s focus on improving children’s health. But pediatric health experts wrote in an accompanying editorial that other administration actions like questioning the safety of childhood vaccines are undermining children’s health. (Read More)