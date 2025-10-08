(Wired) – A Facebook group set up to share information about leucovorin has been spammed by affiliate links and supplement companies trying to shame parents of autistic kids.

For decades, the parents of autistic children have been sold false hope by charlatans claiming their products could cure autism. While the Trump administration is not making this claim, it has created confusion by changing leucovorin’s label without rigorous testing as an autism treatment or providing information about dosages or length of treatment. This information void is now being filled by posters on Facebook. (Read More)