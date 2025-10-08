1 in 5 high schoolers has had a romantic AI relationship, or knows someone who has
October 8, 2025
(NPR) – New survey data finds that nearly 1 in 5 high schoolers say they or someone they know has had a romantic relationship with artificial intelligence. And 42% of students surveyed say they or someone they know have used AI for companionship.
That’s according to new research from the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), a nonprofit that advocates for civil rights, civil liberties and responsible use of data and technology. (Read More)