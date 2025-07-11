Burkina Faso’s only eye doctor for children sees the trauma of both play and conflict

(ABC News) – “The trauma has become severe,” Yaméogo said of Diallo’s condition as she attended to him recently at the Sanou Sourou University Hospital in the city of Bobo-Dioulasso. “Cases like (Diallo’s) must be treated within the first six hours, but I’m seeing him two weeks later, and it’s already too late.”

It is a common problem in the country of about 23 million people, which has just 70 ophthalmologists. (Read More)