(New York Times) – Dr. Still began training new providers at his school in Missouri, to the outrage of many M.D.s. Those doctors regarded osteopaths as “members of a cult” and aggressively fought to shut down the profession with lawsuits and legislative pressure.

But over the next century, the rift between the two medical philosophies began to narrow as osteopaths began prescribing medications and practicing surgery. By the mid-1970s, D.O.s were licensed physicians in all 50 states.

Today, the distinction between D.O.s and M.D.s is much fuzzier. D.O.s still attend separate medical schools, but their curriculum covers much of the same ground, and many take the same board exams. (Read More)