(Axios) – Use of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss rose sharply in kids and adolescents after the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2023 recommended offering medications along with lifestyle adjustments such as healthier eating and exercise.

Why it matters: The findings from a review of more than 310,000 patients’ health records add fuel to the debate over what age is too young for Wegovy and other GLP-1s. (Read More)