WHO, UNICEF say more than 14 million infants worldwide remain unvaccinated

(Medical Xpress) – Data released this week by the World Health Organization and UNICEF indicate modest gains in childhood vaccination rates, but globally, more than 14 million children remain unvaccinated.

Last year, 89% of infants globally (~115 million) received at least one dose of the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP)-containing vaccine, and 85% completed all three doses, according to the newly released data.

This number was higher than that seen in 2023. Approximately 171,000 more children received at least one dose of the DTP vaccine and 1 million more completed the full three-dose series. (Read More)