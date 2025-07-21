Drugmaker refuses FDA request to pull gene therapy

(Axios) – An unusual public feud between the Food and Drug Administration and a maker of gene therapies for rare diseases could test the Trump administration’s willingness to pull certain approved drugs from the market over safety concerns.

The big picture: The standoff with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sarepta Therapeutics burst into public view late Friday after the company refused an FDA request to withdraw its treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy following patient deaths from liver failure. (Read More)