Google DeepMind makes AI history with gold medal win at world’s toughest math competition

(Venture Beat) – Google DeepMind announced Monday that an advanced version of its Gemini artificial intelligence model has officially achieved gold medal-level performance at the International Mathematical Olympiad, solving five of six exceptionally difficult problems and earning recognition as the first AI system to receive official gold-level grading from competition organizers.

The victory advances the field of AI reasoning and puts Google ahead in the intensifying battle between tech giants building next-generation artificial intelligence. More importantly, it demonstrates that AI can now tackle complex mathematical problems using natural language understanding rather than requiring specialized programming languages.