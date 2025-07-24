Bill Would Force Hospitals to Warn If They Aren’t Equipped to Save Premature Babies

(Wall Street Journal) – A Wall Street Journal investigation found parents were told nothing could be done for their infants even when other nearby hospitals could offer care

Hospitals would be required to disclose how they make key decisions regarding extremely premature infants in a bill set to be introduced Thursday by Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.).

The legislation is in part prompted by a Wall Street Journal investigation last year that found mothers had been told no lifesaving measures were possible for their extremely premature infants, even though other hospitals nearby offered care for infants born at similar gestational ages.

The Neonatal Care Transparency Act of 2025 would require hospitals to disclose publicly whether there is a minimal gestational age at which they offer active care for infants, rather than comfort measures before their death. (Read More)