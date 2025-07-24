Most premature baby celebrates his 1st birthday with a Guinness World Record

(Medical Xpress) – A baby born at only 21 weeks of gestation last July in Iowa City, Iowa, has just celebrated his first birthday, and among his gifts is a Guinness world record for most premature baby.

Nash Keen was born on July 5, 2024—133 days earlier than the expected due date and weighing only 10 ounces (283 grams)—about the size of a bar of soap. He spent the next six months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital before he was allowed in January to go home to Ankeny, Iowa, with parents Mollie and Randall Keen. (Read More)