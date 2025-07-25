Weak regulation causing deaths due to contaminated medicines, WHO says

(Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Thursday systemic weaknesses in the oversight of the global pharmaceutical supply chain have resulted in medicines formulated with poisonous chemicals claiming lives and compromising the health of patients, mainly children.

In a report, jointly released with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the WHO said there have been more than 300 deaths in Africa, Asia and the Pacific since 2022 linked to syrups containing industrial-grade chemicals such as diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.