(CBS News) – After 10 years on dialysis, and just days after the story of her long wait for a transplant was featured on “CBS Sunday Morning,” LaQuayia “LQ” Goldring, 35, has a new kidney.

Before receiving her transplant, Goldring spent up to four and a half hours a day hooked up to a home dialysis machine.

“Every day I wake up, I’m thanking God that my feet even hit the ground and that my eyes open and I can still breathe on my own,” she said in an interview in January.

In her interview, Goldring described the challenges of life as one of roughly 500,000 Americans dependent on dialysis to stay alive, and detailed the uncomfortable shortcomings of care provided by for-profit clinics. She received the treatment at home and said dialysis clinics left her with no control over her care, treating her like a “check.” (Read More)