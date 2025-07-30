TikTok Introduces Parental Controls, Fact-Checking and AI Moderation Features

(CNET) – TikTok is introducing a suite of parental controls, community notes and AI enhancements that strive to make the short-form video social media platform safer for teens, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Family Pairing, a feature that allows parents to monitor their teen's TikTok accounts, will now notify parents when their teens upload videos, stories or photos. It also will let parents know which featured topics their teens have chosen to fill their feeds.