Nearly half of all code generated by AI found to contain security flaws – even big LLMs affected

(TechRadar) – Nearly half (45%) of AI-generated code contains security flaws despite appearing production-ready, new research from Veracode has found.

Its study of more than 100 large language models across 80 different coding tasks revealed no improvement in security across newer or larger models – an alarming reality for companies that rely on AI tools to back up, or even replace, human productivity.

Java was found to be the worst affected, with 70%+ failure rate, but Python, C# and JavaScript also had failure rates of 38-45%.