Meta’s Superintelligence AI SWAT Team Is Now Called TBD Lab

(Wall Street Journal) – Group is spearheading work on the latest version of Llama, the large language model that is Meta’s answer to ChatGPT

About one month in, Meta Platforms’ much-hyped new team devoted to building machine superintelligence has a name, an initial project—and a fast-growing list of employees poached from other artificial-intelligence labs.

Earlier this summer, the company placed all of its AI efforts under a new umbrella group, Meta Superintelligence Labs. Charged with a mission to “bring personal superintelligence to everyone,” in the words of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, MSL is overseen by Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, who joined the company as part of a $14 billion deal for a stake in his former startup, Scale AI. (Read More)