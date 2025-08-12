(New York Times) – Artificial intelligence apps generating fake nudes, amid other privacy concerns, make “sharenting” far riskier than it was just a few years ago.

Parents have debated the risks and benefits of publishing pictures of their children online for decades — about as long as photo-sharing sites have been around. But when social networks were woven into the fabric of society, “sharenting” became the norm. Only a quarter of parents do not share photos of their children online because of concerns that online predators and companies may harvest their personal data, according to studies.

But parents like me have joined the "never-post" camp because of a more recent threat: apps that can automatically generate deepfake nudes with anyone's face using generative artificial intelligence, the technology powering popular chatbots.