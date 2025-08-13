‘Our children are dying’ – rare footage shows plight of civilians in besieged Sudan city

(BBC) – The women at the community kitchen in the besieged Sudanese city of el-Fasher are sitting in huddles of desperation.

“Our children are dying before our eyes,” one of them tells the BBC.

“We don’t know what to do. They are innocent. They have nothing to do with the army or [its paramilitary rival] the Rapid Support Forces. Our suffering is worse than what you can imagine.”

Food is so scarce in el-Fasher that prices have soared to the point where money that used to cover a week’s worth of meals can now buy only one. International aid organisations have condemned the “calculated use of starvation as a weapon of war”.

The BBC has obtained rare footage of people still trapped in the city, sent to us by a local activist and filmed by a freelance cameraman. (Read More)