Latam-GPT: Meet the Open Source AI of Latin America

(Wired) – WIRED spoke with the director of the Chilean National Center for Artificial Intelligence about a large-language model aimed at helping Latin America achieve technological independence.

Latam-GPT is new large language model being developed in and for Latin America. The project, led by the nonprofit Chilean National Center for Artificial Intelligence (CENIA), aims to help the region achieve technological independence by developing an open source AI model trained on Latin American languages and contexts. (Read More)