An ancient disease makes yet another comeback

(NPR) – “Action is needed, not tomorrow, but really now,” said Yap Boum of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

He’s talking about a disease that has been around for centuries — cholera — and is rearing its head again in Africa. Over the past three years, cases have more than doubled, with over 230,000 cases and nearly 5,000 deaths so far this year on the continent. Those cases are spread across 23 countries, up from 15 affected countries in 2022, according to Africa CDC. (Read More)