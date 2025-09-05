WHO adds GLP-1 weight loss drugs to list of the world’s essential medicines for the first time

(Quartz) – The World Health Organization announced on Friday that it added GLP-1 weight loss drugs to the Essential Medicines list, which should improve access to the treatments in poorer countries.

The United Nations organization also added Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Trikafta, a costly combination therapy for cystic fibrosis, and Merck’s top-selling cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda for the treatment of cervical cancers, colorectal cancers, and non-small cell lung cancers that have metastasized. (Read More)