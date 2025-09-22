Thousands remove themselves from Arizona’s organ donor registry

(AZ Family) – According to the Donor Network of Arizona, more than 2,500 people removed themselves from the Donor Registry in July. It was the largest single-month removal in the network’s history.

The big question is why?

The number of people changing their minds about organ donation came around the same time the New York Times started publishing stories that raised concerns about how some organ donations were handled across the country. The investigation cited cases where medical teams prematurely removed organs from patients. (Read More)