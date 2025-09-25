Gaza City medics describe hospital overwhelmed by casualties from Israeli strikes
September 25, 2025
(BBC) – Doctors at one of Gaza City’s last functioning hospitals say they are overwhelmed with casualties from Israeli strikes and are having to carry out operations in filthy conditions with few or no anaesthetics.
One Australian medic volunteering at al-Shifa hospital told the BBC that every day was a mass casualty event, while another described how a baby had been saved from the body of a pregnant woman who had been killed. (Read More)