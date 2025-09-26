Psychiatric Facilities Are Being Bombarded by AI Users

(Futurism) – “We are witnessing the emergence of an entirely new frontier of mental health crises as AI chatbot interactions begin producing increasingly documented cases of suicide, self-harm, and severe psychological deterioration that were previously unprecedented in the internet age,” Head writes.

Indeed, the stories emerging so far are grim. While there remains something of a debate whether LLM chatbots are causing delusional behavior or simply reinforcing it, real-life stories paint a disturbing picture. (Read More)