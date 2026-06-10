Could humanoid robots be heading for the battlefield?
June 10, 2026
(BBC) – While many companies are building autonomous humanoid robots for factories, homes or companions, Foundation claims it is the only US firm developing them specifically for a broad range of defence applications.
That includes support roles like supply pickup, reconnaissance, recovery of equipment or casualties, and hazard inspection. But also, more controversially, warfighting to engage and neutralise threats – which Pathak calls “frontline weaponisation”. (Read More)