How scientists are using AI to predict how breast cancer could progress

August 19, 2026

Image from a mammogram

(Independent) – AI has been used to uncover microscopic patterns within breast cancer tumours by scientists

A newly developed artificial intelligence platform is uncovering previously unseen microscopic patterns within breast cancer tumours, allowing medical professionals to better forecast the progression of the condition.

The innovation could additionally lead to more tailored therapies for patients. (Read More)

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