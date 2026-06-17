Social Media Reacts After Couple Claims IVF Twins Share No Genetic Link: ‘Feeling Bad For Babies’

(News 18) – A Gurugram couple’s IVF journey took an unexpected turn after DNA tests allegedly showed no biological link between them and their twins, prompting strong reactions online

The incident involves a couple who claim that DNA tests revealed that the twins they had through IVF share no biological connection with either parent. As details of the case spread online, social media users expressed shock, sympathy and concern over how such an alleged mix-up could happen. (Read More)