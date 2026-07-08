‘Humanizer’ tool can erase signs of AI-written text — alarming scientists

(Nature) – Tool directs text-generation systems to remove constructions associated with artificial intelligence in research papers and grant proposals.

A new academic ‘humanizer’ tool aims to personalize the tone of research papers written with an artificial-intelligence program, in part by erasing apparent signs of AI usage. Some researchers praise the tool — but others are voicing concerns.

The tool, released on 20 June, is tailored for “papers and grant proposals”, according to its developer, Jie Ding, a machine-learning researcher at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. It can be used to “match the author’s own voice”, according to the GitHub site for the tool, which lists under “core principles” the need to “strip the AI tells without casualizing”. (Read More)