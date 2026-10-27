(NYT) – A bill to bolster the nation’s unemployment insurance program reflects the concern — and the risks — in Washington.

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence has stoked fears that powerful computers might someday replace humans, leaving millions of Americans out of work and without a steady income.

It’s a doomsday scenario, one that could potentially overwhelm the government’s ability to care for the swelling ranks of the unemployed. And the mere risk has caught the attention of Congress, where lawmakers are starting to explore ways to bolster the nation’s economic safety net before it is too late. (Read More)