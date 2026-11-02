I Gave My Blood to the AI Death Clock

(Wired) – Death Clock promises to predict when you’re going to die and help you extend your time on Earth. After a month, I felt like it was sucking the life out of me.

After filling out an initial health questionnaire, a notification buzzed, forewarning my demise. There are three ways I will likely perish, it said: cardiovascular disease, a sleep disorder, or cancer (it doesn’t specify which type). This means, according to the app, I have already “completed” more than half of my existence on this mortal plane. A few days later, when I noted that my family has a mild history of diabetes, the app updated my age of death from 74 to 73.

And just like that, I lost a year. (Read More)