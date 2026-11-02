‘Super offensive’ – we love how we look but AI tried to ‘fix’ our visible differences

(BBC) – People with scars, birthmarks and medical conditions have told the BBC how AI tools have changed or erased their personal features.

Rhiannon Morgan, from Bridgend, said an image of her used in a work newsletter had been auto-retouched by AI.

A BBC Wales investigation found AI tools including Elon Musk’s Grok, Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT removed visible differences when prompted to make a person look “normal”.

AI did not make any other changes to the person’s clothing, hair or to people in the background. (Read More)