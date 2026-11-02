The brain liquidates billions of mutant neurons around the time we’re born

(Nature) – Faulty neurons can contribute to various neurological conditions, but researchers have uncovered a system that might clean them up.

Around the time of birth, the developing human brain mysteriously tidies up by purging itself of a vast number of mutation-riddled neurons, according to a painstaking analysis of more than 2,300 nerve cells.

The analysis, published in Nature1 on 28 October, found that more than one-quarter of the sampled neurons from the brains of human fetuses had either gained or lost several segments of their chromosomes. By contrast, only about 6% of neurons from the brains of babies after birth had such abnormalities. (Read More)