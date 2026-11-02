Canadians with Incurable Illnesses Could Soon Make Advance MAID Requests

(Toronto Now) – Eligible Canadian adults diagnosed with an incurable illness may soon be able to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance after the federal government introduced new legislation that would allow them to do so.

The proposed MAID Safeguards Act, Bill C-41, was introduced on Tuesday by Justice Minister Sean Fraser. The legislation would adjust Canada’s Criminal Code to allow people the ability to provide consent for MAID while they still have decision-making capabilities. (Read More)