Couple who split after undergoing IVF go to court over 2nd embryo

(GMA) – In the first contract they signed in 2021, both Rubin and Millender had agreed to donate the embryos for research purposes should they divorce or legally separate.

But in the contract they signed in 2023, Rubin and Millender chose the option to transfer the embryo to “the partner stipulated in the divorce or dissolution settlement or other binding agreement.” The court sided with Millender and granted her possession of the embryos.

“My heart sank,” Rubin said of his reaction to the ruling. “Never at any point in time did I think I’m signing these contracts, they should protect me from having this situation where I don’t have control of my own genetic material.” (Read More)