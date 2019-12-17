New Oral Polio Vaccine to Bypass Key Clinical Trials

(The Scientist) – To stem a growing polio crisis, health officials are accelerating the development of a new oral vaccine with plans for emergency approval and deployment in regions with active polio transmission as early as June 2020. The new vaccine, called nOPV2, might conclusively end the outbreaks, caused by the live virus in the vaccine reverting to a virulent form. But expedited approval means skipping the real-world testing of large clinical trials. Instead, key questions about the vaccine’s effectiveness will be answered in the field.