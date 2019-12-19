Teen Vaping of Marijuana Surges, Spurring Public Health Worries

(The Washington Post) – Marijuana vaping by teens surged in 2019, signaling that more adolescents are using the drug and consuming highly potent vape oils, according to new government data and drug-use researchers. The growing popularity of vaping both nicotine and marijuana, shown in data released Wednesday by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, will come as little surprise to anyone who knows teenagers. But researchers and public health officials expressed alarm at the size of the one-year jump in consumption of vape oils, traditional marijuana and nicotine and what it could portend.