Teen Who Fled with Mom to Avoid Cancer Surgery Has Operation

(ABC News) – An Oregon teenager who was taken out of state by her mother to avoid surgery for a rare type of liver cancer has had the operation while in the custody of the state welfare officials, several Portland, Oregon TV outlets reported Thursday. Kylee Dixon, 13, was recovering in an intensive care unit after surgery on Tuesday to remove liver tumors, KPTV-TV reported. Her mother, Christine Dixon, said she was allowed a supervised visit with Kylee after the surgery despite a no-contact order.