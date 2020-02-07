More Than 200 Medical Professionals Condemn Bills Trying to Restrict Transgender Kids from Getting Gender Reassignment Treatments

(CNN) – A slew of states have proposed curbing transgender minors’ access to gender-affirming health care. But medical professionals are pushing back against the legislation, claiming it discriminates against trans patients and hinders physicians from doing their jobs. In an open letter from the Campaign for Southern Equality, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ rights in the South, more than 200 nurses, physicians, counselors and social workers condemned the movement to restrict transgender minors’ rights.