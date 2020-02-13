The Marketing of Stimulants for Children with A.D.H.D.

(The New York Times) – Dr. Scott Hadland, a pediatrician and addiction specialist at Boston Medical Center’s Grayken Center for Addiction, recently published a study of stimulant marketing, finding that “pediatricians are the targets of an immense amount of marketing,” most of which was described as “high-frequency, low-dollar value marketing in the form of food or beverage.” He worries that the marketing could be contributing to a larger public health problem in which more stimulants are prescribed and some are misused, by high school students and especially by college students.