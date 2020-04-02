What Italian Pediatricians Can Tell Us

(The New York Times) – But pediatricians and parents are still worried, of course, about how the children are doing and about what kinds of dangers may loom even for this population which is — thank goodness — relatively safe from severe Covid-19 disease. So for three weeks now, these Italian colleagues have been trying to provide medical care for children while having a minimum of contact with them. As most pediatric practices are now doing here in the United States, they are trying to keep children out of medical offices and clinics. Essential vaccines are still being given (nobody wants to see one pandemic complicated by the emergence of other infections which could have been prevented).