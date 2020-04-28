Experts Successfully Treat Severe Case of COVID-19 in 3-Week-Old Infant

(Science Daily) – In one of the first reported cases of its kind, a 3-week-old infant in critical condition recovered from COVID-19 due to rapid recognition and treatment by physicians from McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). The case was published April 22 in the New England Journal of Medicine. As more data is released on COVID-19, the original belief that pediatric patients are spared from the worst of the disease has been disproven.