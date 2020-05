U.S. Gives Doctors Guidance on How to Spot Rare COVID-Linked Syndrome in Children

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued guidance to doctors on how to recognize and report cases of a rare, life-threatening syndrome in children associated with the new coronavirus. The guidance follows several reports of the syndrome in France, Italy, Spain and Britain and more than 100 cases in the state of New York.