Asthma, ADHD Common Among Teens with Vaping Lung Injury

(UPI) – Teenagers with asthma and a history of mental, behavioral or emotional disorders appear to be more prone to vaping-associated lung damage, according to an analysis published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics. Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that EVALI — e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury — was up to four times more common among teens 13 to 17 with a history of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder than those without the disorder.