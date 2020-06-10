Racial Disparities in Death Among Premature Babies Narrowing

(UPI) – Racial disparities in the care received by babies born prematurely — and with low birth weight — and their mothers might be narrowing and generating improvements in overall survival, a study published Wednesday has found. The improvements in care have led to increases in overall survival among babies born prematurely, and that in-hospital mortality for preterm infants is comparable among racial and ethnic groups, researchers report in the study, published in JAMA Network Open.