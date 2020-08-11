Antibody Therapies Could Be a Bridge to a Coronavirus Vaccine–But Will the World Benefit?

(Nature) – As the race to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 rages on, some researchers are focused on a short-term way to treat people with the disease: monoclonal antibodies. Rather than wait for vaccines to coax the body to make its own antibodies, these scientists want to inject designer versions of these molecules to directly disable the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. But mass-produced antibodies, routinely used to treat diseases such as cancer, are complex to manufacture and come with a hefty price tag. That risks placing them beyond the reach of poor countries.