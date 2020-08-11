With Covid-19 Halting Clinical Trials, Wearables Could Be Key–But Data ‘Wild West’ Gets in the Way

(STAT News) – The biotech and pharma industries are at a pivotal moment, facing a pandemic that’s caused three out of every four clinical trials worldwide to be suspended or delayed. At the same time that hundreds of companies are racing to move forward with trials for Covid-19 treatments and vaccines, thousands more are worrying about how they’ll be able to conduct other trials in the midst of a global lockdown. This is bad for business, and far worse for the patients afflicted by diseases and conditions whose drug trials have been sidelined for months.