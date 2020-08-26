The Debate Over Covid-19 Distancing: How Far Is Far Enough?

(Undark) – As communities began considering whether to reopen schools this fall, the American Academy of Pediatrics faced a challenge. The professional organization supports in-school teaching as the best way for kids to develop and learn. But one of the best ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to stay away from infected people. That left members of the organization with conflicting imperatives as they mulled what sort of advice they ought to give school administrators — and with no clear science on what “a safe distance” really means.